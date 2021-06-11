4 people hospitalized following north Columbus apartment fire

The fire has been contained. There's no word on what caused it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were hospitalized following a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning in north Columbus.

Firefighters went to a complex in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirms three people were taken to Riverside Medical Center. They suffered injuries while exiting windows or jumping off balconies. A fourth person was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital.

The conditions of all four people were described as stable.

A property manager at the scene tells 10TV that smoke alarms and sprinklers that had been installed did work and likely helped save residents.

The fire has been contained. There's no word on what caused it.