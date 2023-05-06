Police: 4 injured in southwest Columbus crash

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on Harmon Avenue from West Mound Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people are injured after a single-vehicle crash near South Franklinton early Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling eastbound on Harmon Avenue from West Mound Street. Police say the car lost control for unknown reasons and struck a concrete wall on the north side of Harmon Avenue.

The car reportedly flipped over several times landing on its side, ejecting two of the five passengers.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Three others were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and are described as “stable.” One person was uninjured in the crash.