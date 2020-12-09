4 injured in crash in Hilltop neighborhood

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.

The crash happened in the area of West Mound Street and South Wayne Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

A car could be seen on its side at the scene.

Police said three people were taken to Grant Medical Center. One of them was in serious condition and two were in stable condition.

Another person was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition.

Police said Mound Street is closed in both directions near the scene of the crash. The southbound lanes of Wayne Avenue are also closed.