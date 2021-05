The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people are hurt following a crash that involved a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue.

Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK. The three other people were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with unknown conditions.