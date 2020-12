Authorities told 10TV there were three people taken to Mount Carmel East and one taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious conditions.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Whitehall police are investigating a crash that injured four people Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Hamilton Road.

Authorities told 10TV there were three people taken to Mount Carmel East and one taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes between East 5th Avenue and Poth Road are expected to be closed for several hours.