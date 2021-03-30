4 hospitalized after falling into water near Delaware Dam

The sheriff's office did not know the ages of those who have been in the water.

Four people have been hospitalized after falling into the water at the Delaware Dam, according to Tri-Township Fire Chief Troy Morris.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted multiple people fall into the water just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, Morris said two of the people in the water had come out on their own.

The other two people were found in the water a while later.

Their exact conditions were not immediately available but Morris said they were rushed to the hospital.

Morris said he did not know exactly how what led up to them falling into the water.

Morris and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office did not know their ages.