4 families displaced after apartment fire in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four families have been displaced from their homes following a fire in northeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Solera Drive around 2 a.m., according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steven Martin.

Martin says the fire started on the second floor of the building. Flames then traveled to the third floor, and eventually the rooftop.

Four families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.