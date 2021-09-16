Sheriff: 4 deputies treated for possible fentanyl exposure while transporting Fairfield County Jail prisoner

All four deputies were treated at Fairfield Medical Center and later released.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Four deputies at Fairfield County Jail were exposed to what authorities believe was fentanyl while transporting a prisoner to the jail on Wednesday night.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said the patrol unit and four jail staff employees were exposed shortly before 11 p.m. during the booking process. All four deputies were treated at Fairfield Medical Center and later released, Lape said.