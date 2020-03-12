4 Columbus police officers relieved of duty, under investigation for time card discrepancies

Columbus police say the four officers are accused of claiming to work when they weren't showing up.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Columbus Police officers have been relieved of their duties after questions were raised about hours they claimed they worked.

Columbus police say two school resource officers, one community liaison officer and a supervisor are all under investigation.

Police say during a routine accountability analysis, it revealed discrepancies between the hours worked by the personnel and their recorded and assigned hours for their assignments.

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight says they are investigating the timecards for the officers for several months this this year.

“I don't believe that this is widespread at all. I think it's incumbent upon the division to make sure that we identify when this occurred and we deal with it immediately,” Knight said.

The officers will be placed in a support assignment until the investigation is complete.