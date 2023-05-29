4 Columbus firefighters, 4 juveniles injured in crash near Ohio State Fairgrounds

The crash happened near East 11th Avenue and Clara Street before 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four firefighters and four juveniles were injured during a crash involving a firetruck on Monday near the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the firefighters were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. All of their conditions are described as stable.

The front of the firetruck sustained moderate damage. The other vehicle in the crash, a Kia, sustained major damage.

Police have did not provide any details about the crash or if the Kia was stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more details.

