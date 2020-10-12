4 children missing from Columbus foster home

Franklin County Children Services said the children were reported missing on Dec. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four children are missing their foster home in Columbus, police said.

Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) initially said it appeared the children were abducted but Columbus police later clarified said that is not the case.

Police said the children left the house around 9 p.m. on Dec, 9.

FCCS said the children were reported missing on the morning of Dec. 10 after a review of security camera footage at the home from the night before.

Columbus police said the home is near East Welch Avenue and South High Street.

The children's names and descriptions are:

Jamarion Ball, age 12, brown hair, brown eyes, 5'1" tall, weighs 96 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, jeans and carrying a backpack

Justice Baldwin, age 10, black hair, brown eyes, 5'6" tall, weighs 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a multi-color hat and light gray coat, carrying a backpack

Journey Ball, age 4, black hair, brown eyes, 3'6" tall, weighs 42 pounds, last seen wearing a pink coat

Royalty Ball, age 2, black hair, brown eyes, 3' tall, weighs 35 pounds, last seen wearing a leopard print coat