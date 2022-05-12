4 charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting of 21-year-old in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested and charged a fourth man with murder in the May 4 shooting death of a 21-year-old in east Columbus.
Police were called to a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughten Road just after 9:50 p.m. and found Raquan Thomas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. Police said a 20-year-old woman was also a victim of the shooting.
Records from Franklin County Municipal County say through the course of the investigation, detectives were led to three suspects: 19-year-old Willie Mullen, 19-year-old Zacharias Mullen and 20-year-old Tony Cunningham.
All three suspects confessed to their involvement in the robbery and shooting death of Thomas during separate interviews with authorities.
Records also show that 23-year-old Jeremiah Jackson was named for being involved in the shooting. All four men have been charged with murder.
Thomas’ death marks the 41st death in the city of Columbus in 2022.