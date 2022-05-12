4 charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting of 21-year-old in east Columbus

Raquan Thomas, 21, was fatally shot in east Columbus on May 4. Four men are charged with murder in connection with his death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested and charged a fourth man with murder in the May 4 shooting death of a 21-year-old in east Columbus.

Police were called to a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughten Road just after 9:50 p.m. and found Raquan Thomas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital and pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m. Police said a 20-year-old woman was also a victim of the shooting.

Records from Franklin County Municipal County say through the course of the investigation, detectives were led to three suspects: 19-year-old Willie Mullen, 19-year-old Zacharias Mullen and 20-year-old Tony Cunningham.

All three suspects confessed to their involvement in the robbery and shooting death of Thomas during separate interviews with authorities.

Records also show that 23-year-old Jeremiah Jackson was named for being involved in the shooting. All four men have been charged with murder.