4 airlifted to hospital following crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were airlifted to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County.

OSHP says the crash happened along southbound US 23 just south of Owens Road just before 3:50 p.m.

The road was down to a single lane at the time of the crash.

Officials say a construction crew that was contracted with the Ohio Department of Transportation was in the area collecting traffic cones as part of a bridge project.

The crew's trailer and truck were going north in the southbound lanes of US 23, according to OSHP.

A Ford Crown Victoria was going south on US 23, when it merged into the right closed lane and crashed head-on into the construction truck.

The driver of the Crown Victoria and three passengers inside the vehicle were all airlifted to a hospital for treatment. There's no word on their conditions.

Two workers who were inside the construction truck suffered minor injuries.