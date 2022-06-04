x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

36-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle Pike County crash; impairment believed to have played a factor

Investigators believe impairment is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Credit: WBNS-10TV / Clay Gordon

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A 36-year-old man is dead after a car struck his motorcycle while driving in Pike County Saturday morning.

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call around 7:20 a.m. of a crash on Coal Dock Road near Starlight Creek Road in Union Township.

The driver of a 2014 Chevy Cruze was heading eastbound on Coal Dock Road when he drove left of center and struck a 2021 Tao-Tao motorcycle that was heading west, investigators said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Jason Jones, of Waverly, sustained life-threatening injuries. Jones was taken to Adena Pike Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe impairment is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Beaver Township Fire Department, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Sheriff's Department assisted OSHP with the crash.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: Pickerington police release body, dash camera of chase involving 8 juveniles

RELATED: Police: Woman 'intentionally' hit by car in west Columbus

More Videos

In Other News

1 killed in northeast Columbus shooting