36-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle Pike County crash; impairment believed to have played a factor

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A 36-year-old man is dead after a car struck his motorcycle while driving in Pike County Saturday morning.



Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call around 7:20 a.m. of a crash on Coal Dock Road near Starlight Creek Road in Union Township.



The driver of a 2014 Chevy Cruze was heading eastbound on Coal Dock Road when he drove left of center and struck a 2021 Tao-Tao motorcycle that was heading west, investigators said.



The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Jason Jones, of Waverly, sustained life-threatening injuries. Jones was taken to Adena Pike Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Investigators believe impairment is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.



The Beaver Township Fire Department, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Sheriff's Department assisted OSHP with the crash.