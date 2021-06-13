32-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — A 32-year-old Marion man has died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Authorities said Juan Lopez-Ortiz was heading north on Richland Pike in Richland Township when his vehicle steered off the east side of the road and hit a tree and mailbox.
Lopez-Ortiz was taken to the Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
OSHP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Fort Morrow Fire Department and the Pleasant Township Fire Department assisted OHSP at the scene of the crash.