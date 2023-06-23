31 indicted on drug trafficking charges in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — Federal and local officials announced the indictments of 31 suspects for their alleged roles in Marion County drug trafficking conspiracies.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney announced the arrests and charges resulting from a joint drug trafficking takedown during a press conference Thursday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko said the arrests and indictments will provide the Marion community with some relief from the opioid epidemic.
“These arrests reflect law enforcement targeting organizations that sell deadly drugs in our communities to hold those organizations accountable for the lives they regularly destroy," Lutzko said.
The conspiracies involved the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and meth largely in Marion, but Lutzko said that the distribution rings extended into other counties, including Wyandot and Lorain.
In total, the bust led to the seizure of:
- Three kilograms of fentanyl
- Two kilograms of cocaine
- More than one kilogram of meth
- 15 firearms
- $25,546 in cash
In total, 31 people were arrested and charged in two separate multi-count indictments.
The charges include conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
Those included in the indictment are:
- Anthony Clark, 53, of Marion
- Austin Hogan, 29, of Marion
- Casey Taylor, 47, of Marion
- Chris Payne, 24, of Marion
- Christina Weaver, 25, of Marion
- Crystal Rivers, 42, of Green Camp
- Dalton Gruber, 42, of Marion
- Dave Davis, 43, of Marion
- Derek Hesson, 29, of Marion
- Donna Wrick, 31, of Marion
- Donovan Caskey, 28, of Marion
- Dustin Freeman, 36, of Marion
- Dustin Russell, 32, of Marion
- Freddie Sanchez, 36, of Lorain
- Gerald Houseworth III, 31, of Marion
- Jacob Martin, 28, of Marion
- James Holsinger, 29, of Marion
- Jason Smith, 47, of Marion
- Jeffrey Hall, 31, of Marion
- Justin Stanley, 35, of Marion
- Kyle Rentschler, 26, Prospect
- Lawrence Dale Dempster, 49, of Marion
- Matthew Taylor, 28, of Marion
- Michael Cottrill, 22, of Marion
- Michael Worthington, 28, of Marion
- Ryan Pheasant, 30, of Marion
- Sheena Stolz, 34, Upper Sandusky
- Starla Artressia, 26, of Marion
- Steven Mollett, 27, of Marion
- Tyler Landrum, 26, of Marion
- Walter Thomas, 41, of Marion
The indictments allege that the defendants did knowingly and intentionally conspire with each other to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute multiple substances between Sept. 1, 2020, and continuing through June 14, 2023.