31 indicted on drug trafficking charges in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — Federal and local officials announced the indictments of 31 suspects for their alleged roles in Marion County drug trafficking conspiracies.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney announced the arrests and charges resulting from a joint drug trafficking takedown during a press conference Thursday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko said the arrests and indictments will provide the Marion community with some relief from the opioid epidemic.

“These arrests reflect law enforcement targeting organizations that sell deadly drugs in our communities to hold those organizations accountable for the lives they regularly destroy," Lutzko said.

The conspiracies involved the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and meth largely in Marion, but Lutzko said that the distribution rings extended into other counties, including Wyandot and Lorain.

In total, the bust led to the seizure of:

Three kilograms of fentanyl

Two kilograms of cocaine

More than one kilogram of meth

15 firearms

$25,546 in cash

In total, 31 people were arrested and charged in two separate multi-count indictments.

The charges include conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

Those included in the indictment are:

Anthony Clark, 53, of Marion

Austin Hogan, 29, of Marion

Casey Taylor, 47, of Marion

Chris Payne, 24, of Marion

Christina Weaver, 25, of Marion

Crystal Rivers, 42, of Green Camp

Dalton Gruber, 42, of Marion

Dave Davis, 43, of Marion

Derek Hesson, 29, of Marion

Donna Wrick, 31, of Marion

Donovan Caskey, 28, of Marion

Dustin Freeman, 36, of Marion

Dustin Russell, 32, of Marion

Freddie Sanchez, 36, of Lorain

Gerald Houseworth III, 31, of Marion

Jacob Martin, 28, of Marion

James Holsinger, 29, of Marion

Jason Smith, 47, of Marion

Jeffrey Hall, 31, of Marion

Justin Stanley, 35, of Marion

Kyle Rentschler, 26, Prospect

Lawrence Dale Dempster, 49, of Marion

Matthew Taylor, 28, of Marion

Michael Cottrill, 22, of Marion

Michael Worthington, 28, of Marion

Ryan Pheasant, 30, of Marion

Sheena Stolz, 34, Upper Sandusky

Starla Artressia, 26, of Marion

Steven Mollett, 27, of Marion

Tyler Landrum, 26, of Marion

Walter Thomas, 41, of Marion