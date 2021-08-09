About 300 crisis negotiators in Columbus for training

The negotiators will learn about how to use drone technology at the conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — About 300 crisis negotiators from across the country are in Columbus for training this week.

Columbus police have hosted the training session for 28 years.

Columbus negotiators average about 54 barricade incidents a year, so they say de-escalation training is very important.

This year a team from Fort Wayne, Indiana will explain how negotiators can utilize drone technology.

Columbus Police Sergeant and negotiator team leader, Rich Weiner, said his team doesn't have that technology yet but is looking into it.

“If it can help give us a better view, a bird's eye view, rather than a single view looking through a window. We can use that and help place personnel in critical positions around a barricaded incident,” Weiner said.