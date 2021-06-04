30-year-old man killed in Chillicothe shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Chillicothe, police said.
The Chillicothe Police Department said detectives was notified Monday just after 9 a.m. that a man in Pike County had been shot on Maderia Avenue near Burbridge Avenue in Chillicothe.
Police said 30-year-old Ethan Sams, of Chillicothe, Ohio later died at Adena Pike Medical Center.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in the investigation.