30-year-old man killed in Chillicothe shooting

Ethan Sams' death is being investigated as a homicide.
File photo of a Chillicothe police cruiser

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Chillicothe, police said. 

The Chillicothe Police Department said detectives was notified Monday just after 9 a.m. that a man in Pike County had been shot on Maderia Avenue near Burbridge Avenue in Chillicothe.

Police said 30-year-old Ethan Sams, of Chillicothe, Ohio later died at Adena Pike Medical Center.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in the investigation. 