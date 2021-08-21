30-year-old man dead after Hilltop area shooting

Columbus police say they were called to the 700 block of South Highland Avenue on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting on South Highland Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police say they were called to the 700 block of South Highland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 2:20 p.m.

Officers found the man, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Jeriel Slate, lying in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were later pronounced deceased at 2:52 p.m.

The man's death marks the 134th homicide in the city in 2021.