3-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl was hurt in an accidental shooting Friday afternoon on the north side of Columbus.

Police say officers went to the 1200 block of Parkview Drive just after 3 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Officers found the girl shot and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the girl and her 4-year-old brother got hold of an unsecured gun. The gun went off and the girl was hit.

The shooting is still under investigation.