Sheriff: 3-year-old found inside cage, 2-year-old holding 'meth pipe' in Hocking County home

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Hocking County Sheriff's Office deputies found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old holding drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant Sunday.

Authorities were executing the warrant related to a sexual assault investigation on Bear Run Road in Logan when they found the children inside. Deputies described the home as being in "deplorable condition."

When law enforcement entered the home, they found a 3-year-old child locked inside a cage that was secured with zip ties. The cage was filled with bugs, soiled bedding and a cup full of spoiled milk, according to the sheriff's office.

A 2-year-old was also found walking around the home holding a methamphetamine pipe.

The parents of the children, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, left the children and fled the scene because of their involvement with the sexual assault investigation, the sheriff's office said.

61-year-old Ella Webb, the grandmother of both children, has been taken into custody and charged with endangering children. Webb has full custody of both children. She was taken to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail to await her arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.

Both children were safely taken into emergency custody with the assistance of South Central Ohio Job And Family Services and placed in emergency foster care, the sheriff's office said.



Endangering children charges were filed against Varney and Smith by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office with nationwide arrest warrants requested from the court.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms.Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement. If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state and federal resource available to bring these two to justice,” Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said in a Facebook post.