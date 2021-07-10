3-year-old boy drowns in Marion County creek

Sheriff Matt Bayles said the boy was found in the water about 300 feet from the home.

MARION COUNTY, Ohio - A 3-year-old boy died Saturday morning after he was found in a Marion County creek Friday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Matt Bayles told 10TV the boy drowned.

Bayles said dispatchers received a call just before 5:30 p.m. Friday saying the boy was missing from the 2700 block of Fairview Road, south of the village of La Rue.

Before deputies and firefighters arrived, the boy was found by a family member in a creek about 300 feet from the home, according to Bayles.

Bayles said the boy was taken to Marion General Hospital then flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he died early Saturday morning.