3 teens, 1 adult injured in northeast Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle

A crash involving a stolen Hyundai and a garbage truck injured four teens Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens and one adult were injured in a crash involving a stolen car in northeast Columbus on Tuesday morning.

The crash took place near the intersection of Westerville Road and Albert Avenue.

A 19-year-old woman and three teens were traveling in a stolen Hyundai when they ran a stop sign and collided with a city garbage truck, according to Clinton Township Police Department .

The four were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the owner of the vehicle called 911 after they spotted their car off Albert Avenue.

Clinton Township police told 10TV's Lacey Crisp that a 14-year-old injured in the crash was involved in a deadly stolen-vehicle crash in July that killed two other teens.