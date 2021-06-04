3 injured in 'vicious attack' by dogs at Marion home; 1 dog shot & killed by officer

Marion police said the attacks happened in the 400 block of Windsor Street Friday afternoon.

MARION, Ohio — Three people were taken to a hospital after they were attacked by two dogs in Marion Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said an officer was traveling in the 400 block of Windsor Street at 12:13 p.m. when he saw a man with a hatchet and a woman screaming.

Once the officer got closer to the incident, he realized that a pit bull had attacked multiple people.

The dog bit the officer's thigh and another male who was nearby. The officer then shot and killed the dog.

The officer was told the dog came from a nearby home on Windsor Street where he found a female who was severely injured by another pit bull that was still in the home.

More officers and medics were called to help the female who was bit multiple times.

Officers learned a third victim was bit by the second dog before they arrived and was already taken to Marion General Hospital by their family.

Both dogs were removed by a dog warden.

In total, three people were taken to Marion General Hospital for their injuries from the dogs.