x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FCSO: 3 taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after stolen vehicle crashed during pursuit; 1 detained

Three juveniles who were in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. An 18-year-old in the vehicle was detained for questioning.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was detained for questioning and three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in north Columbus on Tuesday.

Police said officers spotted a stolen Kia Forte and began to follow the vehicle. At some point, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy also joined in the pursuit.

The driver of the Kia struck the deputy's cruiser in the area of Kimberly Parkway and Hamilton Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle got on Interstate 71 north and eventually crashed just south of Cooke Road.

The three juveniles were taken to the children's hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

An 18-year-old who was in the vehicle was not harmed but detained for questioning, according to the sheriff's office.

No one has been arrested at this point in this incident.

The deputy and a K9 that was in the cruiser that was hit were not injured.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Franklin County Sheriff's Office among more than 100 agencies to benefit from $4.7 million in body camera funding