FCSO: 3 taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after stolen vehicle crashed during pursuit; 1 detained

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was detained for questioning and three juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed in north Columbus on Tuesday.

Police said officers spotted a stolen Kia Forte and began to follow the vehicle. At some point, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy also joined in the pursuit.

The driver of the Kia struck the deputy's cruiser in the area of Kimberly Parkway and Hamilton Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle got on Interstate 71 north and eventually crashed just south of Cooke Road.

The three juveniles were taken to the children's hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

An 18-year-old who was in the vehicle was not harmed but detained for questioning, according to the sheriff's office.

No one has been arrested at this point in this incident.