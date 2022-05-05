3 taken to hospital after reported overdoses near Ohio State campus

Police and medics were called to a residence on East Lane Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said their roommates were overdosing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were taken to area hospitals after reportedly overdosing near Ohio State's campus Wednesday night.

One was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and another was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. The third person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what police described as stable condition.