3 suspects charged in connection to fatal shooting of 15-year-old in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in December.

Oscar Alexandro Soriana, 19, is charged with tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle in connection to the death of Tyshawn Dickerson on Dec. 31. Two 17-year-old suspects are also facing charges for tampering with evidence, police said Monday.

Police were called to the area of Ashburton Road and Mayfair Park Place after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Arriving officers found Dickerson, who police said had been shot and was unresponsive. Dickerson was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m.

His death marked the 204th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.

In a release, police said investigators are still working to identify the circumstances surrounding the shooting.