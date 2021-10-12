3 shot, child injured in early morning Columbus shooting

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Alona Drive just after 2:20 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three adults and one child is injured after a shooting in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Alona Drive just after 2:20 a.m.

Three victims were hit directly by a bullet. The fourth victim was grazed, police said.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The fourth victim was not shot, but was taken to Nationwide Childen's Hospital with an injury to the hand, police said.

Officers are at the scene investigating this incident. A suspect has not yet been identified.