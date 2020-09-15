3 left with minor injuries after small explosion at west Columbus auto parts business

One employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two other employees were treated at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were treated for minor injuries after a fire happened Tuesday at an auto parts business in west Columbus.

The fire happened around 3:15 p.m. at Universal Auto Parts located at 1061 Mc Kinley Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire says an employee was doing some welding inside the building when fumes from a nearby gas can caught fire. Once the flames broke out, there was a small explosion.

One employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two other employees were treated at the scene.