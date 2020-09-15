x
3 left with minor injuries after small explosion at west Columbus auto parts business

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were treated for minor injuries after a fire happened Tuesday at an auto parts business in west Columbus.

The fire happened around 3:15 p.m. at Universal Auto Parts located at 1061 Mc Kinley Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire says an employee was doing some welding inside the building when fumes from a nearby gas can caught fire. Once the flames broke out, there was a small explosion.

One employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two other employees were treated at the scene.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor for hot spots.