Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot and killed in southeast Columbus on Tuesday, according to police.

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive at the Winchester Lakes apartment complex, near Canal Winchester, for a report of shots fired around 6:20 p.m.

Police found the victims at the scene and they were pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

Police did not have any information on a suspect.