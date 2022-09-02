3 packages set on fire day before second fire at northwest Columbus apartment complex, man says

Investigators are working to determine if the two fires are connected.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Around 2 p.m. Monday, Aaron Wheeler smelled smoke from inside his unit at Saw Mill Village Apartment in northwest Columbus.

Wheeler said when he couldn’t find anything on fire inside his apartment. When he walked outside, he saw three pieces of boxed mail on fire outside his neighbor's front door.

“When I ran out and saw the smoke I was like, 'Oh my God, what is happening?'“ he said.

Wheeler said he's not sure how the three boxes caught on fire.

“There were three packages like clothing items, nothing that would burst into flames,” he said.

Twenty-four hours later, the apartment complex a few feet away from where he lives went up in flames.

At least three people, two dogs and a cat were rescued from the fire. About 30 people were displaced because of the water and fire, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. No injuries were reported.

The apartment's management company is working with the Red Cross to find alternative living spaces for those who were displaced.

Residents are not sure whether the two fires were connected or just a coincidence.

“I’m pretty shaken up from yesterday. It's weird and it's concerning if someone really did light the packages on fire that's that, but with what happened yesterday I'm pretty concerned myself,” Wheeler said.

“It's quite concerning especially with it being gas and gas lines is it a gas issue or someone being irresponsible,” says Megan Harris another tenant.

As of Wednesday, the fire department has not ruled on a cause for Tuesday's fire. Until the investigation is complete, residents hope it was just an awful coincidence.