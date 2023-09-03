3 Marion officers rescue man from burning apartment building

The Marion Police Department said Officer Beveridge, Officer Walker and Lt. Reese helped save the man.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARION, Ohio — Three Marion Police Department officers are being called heroes after they saved a man from a burning apartment complex last weekend.

The Marion Central Dispatch received a 911 call about an apartment building in the 400 block of South Main Street that was on fire.

The police department wrote in a Facebook post saying Officer Beveridge arrived to the building first and was directed to one of the apartments by a residents who were able to evacuate.

Beveridge was told a man was still inside, along with the possibility of children.

The officer went inside the smoked-filled apartment and found the man. Shortly after, Officer Walker and Lt. Reese arrived and entered the apartment.

Body-worn camera video shows the officers drag the man out of the apartment.

The three officers were able to pull the man to safety. There were no children left inside the burning apartment, police said.

"Our officers are tasked with many different “jobs” throughout their shift. Entering a burning building with no training or equipment to assist them surely is not one of those jobs, but even still, these three officers acted without delay and saved the life of a man who was no able to get out. We are proud to have these three Officers on our team," the department said.