x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 killed in Pike County crash involving semitrailer

OSHP said it received a call about a crash on state Route 32 at the intersection of state Route 335 in Marion Township around 4:50 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in Pike County on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it received a call about a crash on state Route 32 at the intersection of state Route 335 in Marion Township around 4:50 p.m.

Stephen D. Stapleton, 34, was driving a Ford Escape northbound on Route 335 when OSHP said he did not stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Peterbuilt commercial truck traveling eastbound on Route 32.

Stapleton, along with 36-year-old Krysta Stapleton and 73-year-old Stephen F. Stapleton, were all pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Where is Ohio sports gambling money going?

Before You Leave, Check This Out