3 killed in crash on I-71 near Polaris Parkway

I-71 northbound is closed between I-270 and Polaris Parkway.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation
First responders on the scene of a crash on I-71 near Polaris Parkway on Nov. 26, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 71 near Polaris Parkway Friday morning.

Columbus police said a two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and one person was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's.  All three people were pronounced dead at the hospitals.

I-71 northbound is closed between I-270 and Polaris Parkway while police investigate the crash.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

