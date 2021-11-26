3 killed in crash on I-71 near Polaris Parkway

I-71 northbound is closed between I-270 and Polaris Parkway.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 71 near Polaris Parkway Friday morning.

Columbus police said a two-vehicle crash was reported just after 3 a.m.

Police said two people were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and one person was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's. All three people were pronounced dead at the hospitals.

