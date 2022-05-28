3 kayakers rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna; 29 agencies responded to call

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road just before 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Three kayakers were rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna Saturday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m., the Gahanna Division of Police received a report of kayakers in the creek by East Johnston Road near Andalus Drive.

Mifflin Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Brake told 10TV’s Kiona Dyches at the scene that 29 agencies responded to the call and the fire department staged the area for a water rescue.

Officers were able to rescue one person upon arrival. Two other people were found hanging onto a tree in the waterway.

Everyone was out of the water by 11:52 a.m., according to Gahanna police. The kayakers were evaluated by medics and no injuries were reported.