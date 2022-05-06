3 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are injured following a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 200 block Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday night for a reported shooting. They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to a dispatcher. Police said one of the victims was critically injured, but that person's condition has since improved and all three are now stable.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.