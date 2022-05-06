x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

Officers say 3 people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Lechner Avenue.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are injured following a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 200 block Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday night for a reported shooting. They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to a dispatcher. Police said one of the victims was critically injured, but that person's condition has since improved and all three are now stable.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in. 

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️