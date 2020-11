Columbus police said it happened around 4:40 a.m. at U.S. 33 west at Interstate 270, and involved two vehicles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are injured following a wrong-way crash in southeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

Columbus police said it happened around 4:40 a.m. at U.S. 33 west at Interstate 270 and involved two vehicles.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The other two people were taken to Mount Carmel East and are expected to be OK.

U.S. 33 westbound lanes were closed for several hours and have since reopened.