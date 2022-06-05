x
3 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

Officers say 3 people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Lechner Avenue
Credit: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are injured following a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 200 block Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday night on a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.
According to a dispatcher, all three victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Police said all three victims are now stable.
This story is developing and we will update you as we continue to learn more.

