3 injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are injured following a shooting on the city’s southwest side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 200 block Lechner Avenue shortly after 8:45 p.m. Sunday night on a reported shooting. Once on scene, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

According to a dispatcher, all three victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Police said all three victims are now stable.

