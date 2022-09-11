Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting

Columbus police did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The other shooting victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and their conditions were described as stable.

Columbus police did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

Thursday's shooting comes after Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders announced new legislative plans to curb gun violence in the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for more updates.