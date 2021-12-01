3 injured in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash that closed the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Corr Road early Tuesday morning.
Dispatchers received a call about the crash at around 3 a.m.
Columbus police told 10TV two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and one of them was in critical condition.
A third person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK, according to police.
The ages of the victims have not yet been released.
The intersection that was closed has since reopened.