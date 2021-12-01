3 injured in south Columbus crash

Columbus Police told 10TV that two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash that closed the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Corr Road early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about the crash at around 3 a.m.

Columbus police told 10TV two people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and one of them was in critical condition.

A third person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK, according to police.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released.