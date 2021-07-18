3 injured in Short North shooting

Officers were called to the shooting scene at 3:50 a.m. in the 900 block of North High Street, near 1st Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a shooting in the Short North early Sunday morning, Columbus police said.

Police said two people who were shot were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The condition of the third person was not immediately available.

Police at the scene said the shooting did not have anything to do with the businesses in the area as they were closed.

A window at one business was hit by a bullet.