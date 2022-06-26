3 injured, 2 in custody following overnight shooting in the Short North

Shooting happened in the 700 block of North High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people are recovering, and two people are in custody following a shooting near Union Café early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North High Street around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, Columbus police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police describe their condition as stable.

Officers said two other people with gunshot wounds were walk-ins at Grant Medical Center. After speaking with the victims, police determined they were also shot on North High Street. Both walk-ins are expected to survive.

Two suspects have been taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police.