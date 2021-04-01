3 hit & killed by drivers in first 3 days of 2021 in Columbus

All three incidents are under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The New Year for a Columbus family started with shattering news, after Columbus police say a 37-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say Jonas Sims was killed on Jan. 1 after a driver hit him on Refugee Road near Winchester Pike and drove off.

“I just couldn’t believe it, it’s like a part of me left because that night I had a funny feeling.” said Phillip Hall, Sims' younger brother. "That’s my brother and I just want to break down and continue to cry, but I’m trying to stay strong.”

The hit-and-run happened on Refugee Road near Winchester Pike. Officers were called there after a report of someone laying in the road.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

“For them to just hit him and take off and not stop, not call the cops, nothing, that’s what’s really bothering everybody right now. I just want justice for Jonas, I want justice for my brother,” Hall said.

Police said the driver continued eastbound. The vehicle will have damage to it’s front-end and will be missing molding from the front bumper.

Hall said Sims was a loving family man and loved his children.

He said they have the same father, but different mother. Right now, Hall said their dad is battling cancer.

“To go into that room and tell him what’s going on, it’s like you have nothing, you know,” Hall said.

Sims’ family is hoping someone comes forward with information.

Another family is grieving for a similar reason.

Columbus police said 50-year-old Stephanie McComas died when a driver hit her Saturday night.

Police said McComas was crossing East 5th Avenue near Rarig Avenue and the driver took off.

Police said the car that took off will have “obvious front-end damage” but did not provide any other details.

“We as a family want justice to be served. She was such a kind soul and her smile would brighten up a room. She would never hurt a soul. She didn’t deserve this. My heart hurts. I just don’t understand how someone is OK with this type of behavior,” said Chaunte Gallagher, McComas' niece.

Another man was found dead on Interstate 71 in south Columbus after police said he was hit by three vehicles Sunday night.

Police said the man was crossing the highway in the southbound lanes, south of Frank Road, when he was hit by the first vehicle.

He was then hit by two other vehicles, police said. Both of those vehicles stayed at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police have not announced if charges will be filed in the case.