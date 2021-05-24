3 fatally shot inside West Jefferson building, multiple found dead outside

Arriving officers found three bodies inside the apartment, as well as multiple victims outside.

Police responded to a 911 call from a passerby around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the building on Jackson Street, which leads to a dead end.

Arriving officers found three bodies inside the apartment, as well as “multiple” victims outside. Police have not released an exact total number of victims or if anyone was being treated at the hospital in connection to the incident.

Police have not released information on a suspect, but have said they believe it could be a targeted event based on the location of the building.

West Jefferson police are leading the investigation, with help from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.