Sheriff’s office investigating after 3 found dead inside campers in Scioto County

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people found inside campers on a property in Lucasville as homicides.

The sheriff’s office received a call on July 22 just before 10 p.m. from family members who stated that they had found their son dead at his residence on McLaughlin Road.

When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered a person dead in a camper, as the family had reported. When searching another camper on the property, deputies found two other people who were dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three found dead at the scene were 45-year-old Heather James, 35-year-old Pete O’Brian Eldridge and 68-year-old James Andronis. They all reportedly lived on the property.

Detectives with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ethan Carmichael at 740-354-7346.

