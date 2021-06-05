3 firefighters injured in engine crash in Pataskala

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on East Broad Street and Summit Road, according to the Pataskala Police Department.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Three firefighters were injured when their engine was hit by a vehicle in Pataskala Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on East Broad Street and Summit Road, according to the Pataskala Police Department.

Police said the three firefighters were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The woman driving the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The utility pump truck was responding to another run when the crash happened.