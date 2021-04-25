3 dogs, 2 puppies die in Columbus house fire

One puppy was resuscitated at the scene and taken to Ohio State Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three dogs and at least two puppies died in a house fire on East Frankfort Street Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Columbus Battalion Fire Chief Steve Martin said the fire started around 2:13 p.m.

Chief Martin said five dogs, two of which were puppies, died as a result of the fire.

One puppy was resuscitated at the scene and taken to Ohio State Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.