Father, teenage daughter dead, mother critical following north Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenager and her father are dead and the mother is in critical condition following a house fire in north Columbus early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in a house on the 1400 block of Bolenhill Avenue, just south of Schrock Road in north Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

When firefighters arrives at the scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home. They found three victims on the third floor after entering the home, authorities said.

The victims are a man, a woman and a teenage girl. None of the victims had a pulse when they were brought out of the house, firefighters said.

Two victims were taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the third was taken to Riverside Medical Center.

It was later confirmed that the teenage girl and man died. The mother is in critical condition, according to Columbus police.