3 children, woman hurt in Scioto County crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Three children and a woman were hurt in a crash in Scioto County Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 104 near the intersection of S.R. 73 just before 7 p.m.

OSHP says the woman was driving a 2005 Chrysler minivan southbound on S.R. 104 at a high rate of speed. The woman drove off the left side of the road and hit several trees.

A 5-year-old child was ejected from the minivan. The woman and two other children had to be rescued from the vehicle by a fire crew.

The woman and two children were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center. The two children were later transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The 5-year-old was flown from the scene to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia.