3 children among multiple injured in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Multiple people, including three children, were injured in a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 22 and Jamison Road, according to the sheriff's office.

A Ford F-350 truck was pulling a livestock trailer when it entered the intersection. The truck was struck by a Kia Sorento, causing the truck to hit a traffic sign before overturning. The Kia came to a stop at the corner of intersection.

The driver of the Kia and a front seat passenger suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a Columbus-area hospital. Three children in the Kia also suffered injuries and they were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver and passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.